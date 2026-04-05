Realta Investment Advisors Purchases Shares of 18,909 First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF $MISL

Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MISL. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 971.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 174,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after buying an additional 157,911 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at $362,000.

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First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MISL opened at $45.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.66. First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $26.46 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.70.

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx US Aerospace & Defense index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 US companies involved in advanced and traditional aerospace and defense. MISL was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

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