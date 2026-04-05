Realta Investment Advisors Acquires New Position in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 508.1% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 1,338.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.76.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $72.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. Monster Beverage Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.73 and a twelve month high of $87.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.50.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company’s product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen’s Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

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