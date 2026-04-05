Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Stock Holdings Reduced by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,928 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,630,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,050,992,000 after buying an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,634,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,462,541,000 after acquiring an additional 370,872 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,850,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,481 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,556,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,839,000 after purchasing an additional 189,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,008,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,449,000 after purchasing an additional 40,941 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $155.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $174.80.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $14,495,738.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,601,048.05. The trade was a 34.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $5,858,976.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,576.02. The trade was a 50.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 348,618 shares of company stock valued at $55,462,643 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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