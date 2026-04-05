Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 3,895 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,916,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,902,000 after buying an additional 3,235,726 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 30.0% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 8,641,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,230,000 after buying an additional 1,995,362 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in PepsiCo by 60.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,051,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,865 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2,437.1% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,913,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 2,597,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
Shares of PEP stock opened at $157.01 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $171.48. The company has a market capitalization of $214.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85.
PepsiCo announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.83%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $176.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on PEP
More PepsiCo News
Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:
- Positive Sentiment: New product excitement: PepsiCo rolled out a highly anticipated soda flavor that has generated strong consumer buzz and social-media reaction, which can boost short-term retail demand and brand engagement. PepsiCo Just Dropped a Highly Anticipated Soda Flavor—and Fans Are ‘Screaming’ With Excitement
- Positive Sentiment: Brand refresh / marketing lift: PepsiCo began a Tostitos packaging and brand refresh — a low-capex way to refresh shelf appeal and support snack sales, especially ahead of seasonal demand. PepsiCo Begins Tostitos Brand Refresh, Introduces Updated Packaging
- Positive Sentiment: Income appeal remains intact: Coverage highlighting PepsiCo as one of three consistent dividend payers reinforces its defensive income profile for yield-seeking investors. That support can underwrite multiple expansions vs peers. 3 Consistent Dividend Payers Outperforming in 2026: VZ, PEP, MO
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate reputation / leadership signal: A Fortune podcast feature highlighted PepsiCo as a “leadership factory” (ex-employee success stories), which supports long-term talent/operational strength but is more qualitative than immediately price-driving. 12 Fortune 500 CEOs worked for Pepsi. Delta’s Ed Bastian explains why it’s a leadership factory
- Neutral Sentiment: Emerging market commentary: A PepsiCo exec highlighted China’s dynamic consumer market — positive for growth narrative but not an immediate catalyst. PepsiCo executive highlights China’s dynamic consumer market
- Neutral Sentiment: Regional bottler news: PepsiCo bottler Varun Beverages set a record date for its final dividend — relevant to regional franchise economics but indirect for PEP shares. PepsiCo bottler Varun Beverages final dividend: Record date announced
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst trim / industry pressure: Deutsche Bank cut its PepsiCo price target (from $176 to $169) and warned of mounting industry pressures — a reminder that margin and volume dynamics could limit upside and may weigh on sentiment despite a Buy rating. Deutsche Bank Sees Mounting Industry Pressures, Trims PepsiCo (PEP) Target
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.
Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.
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