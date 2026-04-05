Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 3,895 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,916,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,902,000 after buying an additional 3,235,726 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 30.0% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 8,641,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,230,000 after buying an additional 1,995,362 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in PepsiCo by 60.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,051,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,865 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2,437.1% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,913,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 2,597,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

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PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $157.01 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $171.48. The company has a market capitalization of $214.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $176.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEP

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PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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