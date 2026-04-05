OpenLedger (OPEN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $35.53 Million

OpenLedger (OPEN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. OpenLedger has a total market cap of $35.53 million and approximately $4.56 million worth of OpenLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OpenLedger has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One OpenLedger token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,799.43 or 0.99657002 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,658.46 or 0.99672823 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

OpenLedger Profile

OpenLedger was first traded on September 8th, 2025. OpenLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,500,000 tokens. OpenLedger’s official Twitter account is @openledgerhq. The official message board for OpenLedger is www.openledger.xyz/blog. The official website for OpenLedger is www.openledger.xyz.

Buying and Selling OpenLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenLedger (OPEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. OpenLedger has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 215,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of OpenLedger is 0.1641702 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 163 active market(s) with $5,450,153.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.openledger.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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