Nvwm LLC Sells 18,694 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $IGSB

Nvwm LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,694 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,864,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,065 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,466,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,815,000 after purchasing an additional 586,487 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,562,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,924,000 after purchasing an additional 356,047 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,162,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,693,000 after purchasing an additional 264,198 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 1,565,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,010,000 after purchasing an additional 245,254 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $52.45 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.49 and a one year high of $53.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.82 and its 200-day moving average is $52.91.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2045 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.