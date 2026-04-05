Nvwm LLC Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF $HGER

Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,834 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 249.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 23,722 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 91.2% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 34,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 16,223 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 1,080,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,492 shares during the period. Planwiser Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Planwiser Financial LLC now owns 115,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,582,000.

Get Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF alerts:

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HGER stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.96.

About Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.