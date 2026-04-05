Nvwm LLC Buys 13,544 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 369.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46,071 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

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iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $56.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.31. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $65.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure equity market performance in the global emerging markets. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Further Reading

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