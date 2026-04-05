Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Stock Holdings Lifted by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 229,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,691 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $11,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 117,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 41,129 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 105.3% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 405,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 207,959 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.7% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 311,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,267,000 after buying an additional 37,453 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% during the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 2,368,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,436,000 after buying an additional 110,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $1,294,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Key Stories Impacting Novo Nordisk A/S

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE NVO opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $35.12 and a 1-year high of $81.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.79. The company has a market capitalization of $164.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 68.91% and a net margin of 33.03%.The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.2751 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 723.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 50.14%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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