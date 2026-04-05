Nordea Bank AB (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nordea Bank AB (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Nordea Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th.

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Nordea Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS NRDBY opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.10. Nordea Bank has a 52-week low of $11.07 and a 52-week high of $20.61. The company has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Nordea Bank (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Nordea Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordea Bank will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordea Bank Company Profile

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Nordea Bank is a leading financial services group focused on serving retail, corporate and institutional customers across the Nordic region. The bank’s core activities include retail and commercial banking, corporate and institutional banking, asset and wealth management, and related financial services such as payments, cash management and trade finance. Nordea delivers these services through branch and digital channels, aiming to provide integrated banking solutions for everyday consumers, small and medium enterprises, and large corporations.

Product offerings span deposit and lending products including mortgages and consumer loans, transaction banking and treasury services for corporate clients, investment and pension solutions through its asset management businesses, and wealth management services for private clients.

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