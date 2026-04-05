Myriad Asset Management US LP Trims Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Myriad Asset Management US LP trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 0.9% of Myriad Asset Management US LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Myriad Asset Management US LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Caterpillar by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO Joseph E. Creed sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.93, for a total value of $1,797,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,083 shares in the company, valued at $25,222,221.19. This represents a 6.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total transaction of $16,314,812.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,574,954.83. This trade represents a 22.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,950 shares of company stock valued at $88,577,390. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $587.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $729.00 to $817.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $737.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.0%

Caterpillar stock opened at $717.23 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $789.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $715.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $614.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

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