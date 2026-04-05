Myriad Asset Management US LP Has $376,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Myriad Asset Management US LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,368 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management US LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 472.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Aventus Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Wells Fargo & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: HSBC upgraded WFC to a “Buy,” giving the stock direct analyst support that can attract inflows and counterbalance negative headlines. Article Title

HSBC upgraded WFC to a “Buy,” giving the stock direct analyst support that can attract inflows and counterbalance negative headlines. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo research continues to move markets — the firm trimmed price targets on Fiserv and Meta and initiated coverage on other names, signaling active trading/research revenue but also a cautious view on sector valuations. Article Title

Wells Fargo research continues to move markets — the firm trimmed price targets on Fiserv and Meta and initiated coverage on other names, signaling active trading/research revenue but also a cautious view on sector valuations. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo trimmed its price target on Meta ahead of earnings — a signal of near-term caution from its equities desk rather than a direct impact on WFC fundamentals. Article Title

Wells Fargo trimmed its price target on Meta ahead of earnings — a signal of near-term caution from its equities desk rather than a direct impact on WFC fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks flagged heightened investor attention on WFC, which can amplify price moves as traders react to news and analyst notes. Article Title

Zacks flagged heightened investor attention on WFC, which can amplify price moves as traders react to news and analyst notes. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo’s coverage expansion (example: initiating coverage on CACI) underscores its investment-banking/research activity, which is a modest positive for fee-related revenue but not an immediate driver of WFC share moves. Article Title

Wells Fargo’s coverage expansion (example: initiating coverage on CACI) underscores its investment-banking/research activity, which is a modest positive for fee-related revenue but not an immediate driver of WFC share moves. Negative Sentiment: CEO Charlie Scharf warned simply “Reasons to worry” about the economy, injecting executive-level caution that can pressure bank shares sensitive to macro and credit-cycle concerns. Article Title

CEO Charlie Scharf warned simply “Reasons to worry” about the economy, injecting executive-level caution that can pressure bank shares sensitive to macro and credit-cycle concerns. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo’s markets head (Kwon) warned of continued volatility and an unfavorable backdrop over coming months, a comment that highlights downside risk to trading and capital markets revenue. Article Title

Wells Fargo’s markets head (Kwon) warned of continued volatility and an unfavorable backdrop over coming months, a comment that highlights downside risk to trading and capital markets revenue. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley cut its price target on WFC to $100, a formal analyst downgrade that can cap upside and influence investor sentiment. Article Title

Morgan Stanley cut its price target on WFC to $100, a formal analyst downgrade that can cap upside and influence investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Broader macro stress from the ongoing Middle East conflict continues to sap risk appetite, lift oil and bond volatility, and raise recession/loan-loss fears that typically weigh on bank equities. Article Title

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $80.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $58.42 and a 12-month high of $97.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.81 and a 200-day moving average of $86.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.63 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.27%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ellen R. Patterson sold 60,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total transaction of $5,244,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 169,496 shares in the company, valued at $14,813,950.40. The trade was a 26.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bridget E. Engle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $2,613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 83,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,270,933.80. This represents a 26.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $10,050,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

Further Reading

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