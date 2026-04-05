Myriad Asset Management US LP Has $226,000 Holdings in Lennar Corporation $LEN

Myriad Asset Management US LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 74.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,541 shares during the quarter. Myriad Asset Management US LP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

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More Lennar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lennar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullish / constructive take: a recent commentary argues Lennar still has a “strong foundation” and long‑term rebuilding potential based on its business mix and balance‑sheet strength, providing a counterpoint for investors looking past near‑term volatility. Article Title

Analyst bullish / constructive take: a recent commentary argues Lennar still has a “strong foundation” and long‑term rebuilding potential based on its business mix and balance‑sheet strength, providing a counterpoint for investors looking past near‑term volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Market performance note: coverage shows Lennar underperformed peers in recent trading sessions, reflecting sectorwide pressures as well as company‑specific headlines rather than a change in fundamentals overnight. Article Title

Market performance note: coverage shows Lennar underperformed peers in recent trading sessions, reflecting sectorwide pressures as well as company‑specific headlines rather than a change in fundamentals overnight. Neutral Sentiment: Local condo bankruptcy story: a Florida condo association meeting turned contentious (Delray Beach). This is a localized real‑estate issue and not directly tied to Lennar operations, but it underscores ongoing stress in certain resale/condo markets that investors watch for regional demand signals. Article Title

Local condo bankruptcy story: a Florida condo association meeting turned contentious (Delray Beach). This is a localized real‑estate issue and not directly tied to Lennar operations, but it underscores ongoing stress in certain resale/condo markets that investors watch for regional demand signals. Negative Sentiment: Earnings shock and downgrades triggered a sharp sell‑off: coverage summarizes a ~25% one‑day drop after Lennar missed expectations and analysts cut ratings/targets, which accelerated outflows and widened intra‑day volatility. This is the principal driver of today’s decline. Article Title

Earnings shock and downgrades triggered a sharp sell‑off: coverage summarizes a ~25% one‑day drop after Lennar missed expectations and analysts cut ratings/targets, which accelerated outflows and widened intra‑day volatility. This is the principal driver of today’s decline. Negative Sentiment: Multiple estimate cuts from Zacks: Zacks trimmed several near‑term quarterly EPS forecasts and cut FY2026 EPS materially (from prior estimates), while maintaining a “Hold” stance—indicating lowered growth expectations that weigh on sentiment. Article Title

Multiple estimate cuts from Zacks: Zacks trimmed several near‑term quarterly EPS forecasts and cut FY2026 EPS materially (from prior estimates), while maintaining a “Hold” stance—indicating lowered growth expectations that weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Price‑target / sentiment downgrades by brokers: Truist cut its price target to $90 and other firms (including Keefe, Bruyette & Woods) issued pessimistic outlooks on LEN’s near‑term stock trajectory—contributing to selling pressure from institutional and quant strategies. Truist Lowers Lennar Price Target Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Pessimistic Forecast

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Weiss Ratings cut Lennar from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lennar

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $86.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47. Lennar Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.03 and a fifty-two week high of $144.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.07). Lennar had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is a U.S.-based homebuilder and real estate company that designs, constructs and sells residential housing. The company offers a range of product types including single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums, serving buyers from entry-level and first-time purchasers to move-up, active-adult and luxury segments. Lennar also develops master-planned communities and manages land acquisition and entitlement activities that support its homebuilding operations.

In addition to home construction and sales, Lennar provides a suite of ancillary services intended to streamline the purchase process and capture additional value.

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