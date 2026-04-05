Myriad Asset Management US LP Decreases Position in iShares Gold Trust Micro $IAUM

Myriad Asset Management US LP decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 275,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,550 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust Micro comprises about 19.8% of Myriad Asset Management US LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Myriad Asset Management US LP’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro were worth $11,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAUM. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 59,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 19,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Gold Trust Micro Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust Micro stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.41. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $55.27.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report).

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