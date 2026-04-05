Kite Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $116.87 Million (KITE)

Kite (KITE) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, Kite has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. Kite has a total market cap of $0.26 and $116.87 million worth of Kite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kite coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kite alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,799.43 or 0.99657002 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,658.46 or 0.99672823 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kite Coin Profile

Kite launched on November 2nd, 2025. Kite’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1 coins. Kite’s official Twitter account is @gokiteai. The official website for Kite is gokite.ai. The official message board for Kite is medium.com/@kiteai.

Buying and Selling Kite

According to CryptoCompare, “Kite (KITE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Kite has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,800,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Kite is 0.14892204 USD and is up 7.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 218 active market(s) with $120,205,223.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gokite.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.