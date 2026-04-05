Kelleher Financial Advisors Boosts Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Kelleher Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,948 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $6,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,684,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,531 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,216,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,070,000 after purchasing an additional 841,620 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,672.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 529,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,251,000 after buying an additional 499,655 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 974,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,696,000 after buying an additional 415,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6,628.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 396,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,177,000 after buying an additional 391,081 shares during the period.

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Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $71.73 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $77.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.99.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

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