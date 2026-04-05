John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (WLYB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 7th

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th.

John Wiley & Sons has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. John Wiley & Sons has a payout ratio of 33.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

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John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

NYSE:WLYB opened at $38.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.58. John Wiley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $29.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.41.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $410.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.00 million. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 28.38%.

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John Wiley & Sons, Inc is a global publishing and knowledge services company headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey. Founded in 1807, Wiley has established itself as a leading provider of scholarly, educational and professional content across scientific, technical, medical and academic disciplines. The company leverages both print and digital platforms to deliver peer-reviewed journals, books, reference works and online resources to researchers, educators, students and professionals around the world.

Wiley’s operations are organized into key segments, including Research Publishing, which publishes over 1,600 peer-reviewed journals and a broad suite of digital books; Academic and Professional Learning, which offers course materials, interactive digital platforms and certification programs; and Education Solutions, providing custom learning environments, online degree programs and professional development services.

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