Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ Stock Position Raised by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,357 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,023 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,107 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $235,443.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,305.28. This represents a 16.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 55,600 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.56, for a total transaction of $10,650,736.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,862 shares in the company, valued at $10,892,484.72. This represents a 49.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,015 shares of company stock valued at $14,180,486. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JAZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $186.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.16. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $95.49 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.23.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company’s research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz’s product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

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