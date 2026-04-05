Islamic Coin One Day Trading Volume Tops $17.41 Thousand (ISLM)

Islamic Coin (ISLM) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, Islamic Coin has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Islamic Coin has a market capitalization of $25.93 million and $17.41 thousand worth of Islamic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Islamic Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,799.64 or 0.99614165 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,658.46 or 0.99672823 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Islamic Coin Coin Profile

Islamic Coin’s genesis date was October 10th, 2023. Islamic Coin’s total supply is 20,240,074,315 coins and its circulating supply is 2,186,458,886 coins. The official message board for Islamic Coin is medium.com/islamic-coin. Islamic Coin’s official Twitter account is @islamic_coin. Islamic Coin’s official website is islamiccoin.net.

Islamic Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ISLM (ISLM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. ISLM has a current supply of 20,240,074,314.850403 with 2,186,458,886.06435 in circulation. The last known price of ISLM is 0.01191153 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $17,353.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://islamiccoin.net.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Islamic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Islamic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Islamic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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