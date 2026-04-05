iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Shares Sold by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,462 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 2.9% of JB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. JB Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $71,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chatterton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,983,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 27,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period.

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iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL opened at $193.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.96. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $205.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

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