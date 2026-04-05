Insider Selling: Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Insider Sells $572,400.00 in Stock

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) insider Adam Crystal sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $572,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 112,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,586.40. The trade was a 19.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Adam Crystal also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 25th, Adam Crystal sold 12,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $241,320.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Adam Crystal sold 20,251 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $303,765.00.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Adam Crystal sold 54,345 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $693,985.65.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Adam Crystal sold 18,452 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $226,221.52.

Tango Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $21.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 1.31. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $22.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.18.

Institutional Trading of Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.30% and a negative net margin of 151.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 148,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 30.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $13.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TNGX

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing precision medicines that exploit genetic vulnerabilities in cancer cells. Leveraging a proprietary synthetic lethality platform, the company identifies and targets tumor-specific dependencies in DNA damage response and related pathways. By focusing on tumor cell collateral sensitivities, Tango aims to bring differentiated small-molecule therapies to patients with genetic alterations that confer increased susceptibility to targeted inhibition.

The company’s lead pipeline comprises several early-stage programs, including inhibitors designed to selectively disable DNA repair proteins in tumor cells while sparing normal tissues.

Further Reading

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