Insider Selling: Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD) Major Shareholder Sells $800,000.00 in Stock

Gold.com Inc. (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) major shareholder William Richardson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 277,400 shares in the company, valued at $11,096,000. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gold.com Price Performance

Shares of Gold.com stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 87.86 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.34. Gold.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

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Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Gold.com had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%.

Gold.com Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. Gold.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Gold.com in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gold.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gold.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,185,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $960,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,087,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOLD shares. Northland Securities upgraded Gold.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Gold.com in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “hold (c-)” rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gold.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Roth Mkm set a $60.00 price target on shares of Gold.com in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Gold.com from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

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Gold.com Company Profile

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A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins. This segment also offers various ancillary services, including financing, storage, consignment, logistics, and various customized financial programs; and designs and produces minted silver products.

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