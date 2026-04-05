G999 Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.70 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. One G999 coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $5.70 million and approximately $65.95 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, G999 has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00013132 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000129 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000666 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000065 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2025. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

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