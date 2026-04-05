Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX Shares Sold by Myriad Asset Management US LP

Myriad Asset Management US LP cut its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,153 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 32,653 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for 1.6% of Myriad Asset Management US LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Myriad Asset Management US LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 49,059 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 45,133 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 45,095 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $4,839,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 219,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,141,558.12. The trade was a 25.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard C. Adkerson sold 248,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $15,576,346.80. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 3,509,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,372,673.20. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 565,145 shares of company stock worth $35,839,918. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FCX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX stock opened at $61.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.18.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.50%.The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

See Also

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