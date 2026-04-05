Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU Shares Bought by Semitam Bonam LLC

Semitam Bonam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,712 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Semitam Bonam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Semitam Bonam LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $8,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $182,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAU opened at $45.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.59. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $48.36.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.