CRYPGPT (CRYPGPT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $294.84 Thousand

CRYPGPT (CRYPGPT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. One CRYPGPT token can now be purchased for $0.0447 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CRYPGPT has a market cap of $294.84 thousand and approximately $936.96 thousand worth of CRYPGPT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CRYPGPT has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,799.43 or 0.99657002 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,658.46 or 0.99672823 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

CRYPGPT Token Profile

CRYPGPT launched on September 1st, 2025. CRYPGPT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,588,805 tokens. CRYPGPT’s official message board is medium.com/@crypgpt_token/crypgpt-official-contract-ticker-update-announcement-6fa40c50246a. The official website for CRYPGPT is crypgpt.ai. CRYPGPT’s official Twitter account is @crypgpt_token. The Reddit community for CRYPGPT is https://reddit.com/r/https://www.instagram.com/crypgpt_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CRYPGPT

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPGPT (CRYPGPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CRYPGPT has a current supply of 799,999,999.98 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CRYPGPT is 0.04476005 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $942,596.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypgpt.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPGPT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRYPGPT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CRYPGPT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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