Comparing Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) & Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN)

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) and Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Talen Energy and Lightbridge”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talen Energy $2.58 billion 5.76 -$219.00 million ($4.94) -66.31 Lightbridge N/A N/A -$19.58 million ($0.81) -13.69

Analyst Ratings

Lightbridge has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Talen Energy. Talen Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lightbridge, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Talen Energy and Lightbridge, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talen Energy 1 2 12 0 2.73 Lightbridge 1 0 0 0 1.00

Talen Energy presently has a consensus price target of $438.17, suggesting a potential upside of 33.76%. Given Talen Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Talen Energy is more favorable than Lightbridge.

Volatility and Risk

Talen Energy has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightbridge has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Talen Energy and Lightbridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talen Energy -8.49% 22.58% 3.93% Lightbridge N/A -15.31% -15.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Talen Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Lightbridge shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Talen Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Lightbridge shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Talen Energy beats Lightbridge on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talen Energy

(Get Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal. The Company’s Susquehanna nuclear power plant has approximately two boiling water reactors with a combined capacity of over 2,600 megawatts. Its fossil fuel plants are located in Athens, Barney Davis, Bayonne, Brandon Shores, Brunner Island, Camden, Colstrip and Dartmouth, among others. It has an art energy trading center located in Allentown, Pennsylvania (PA), where it manages asset load obligations, fuel supply, capacity and related products, and all supporting physical or financial transactions for its electric generation portfolio.

About Lightbridge

(Get Free Report)

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

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