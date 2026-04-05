Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 43.0% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In related news, insider Stephen Schwar sold 6,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.36, for a total transaction of $2,524,610.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,254.40. The trade was a 41.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.05, for a total value of $745,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,742.85. This represents a 32.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,289 shares of company stock worth $28,125,467. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price objective on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSL

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $331.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $293.43 and a 52-week high of $435.92.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.72%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company’s operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

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