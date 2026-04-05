Brokerages Set Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) PT at GBX 3,025

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,921.88.

BWY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,280 to GBX 1,900 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,090 to GBX 3,100 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,150 price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Bellway from GBX 3,200 to GBX 2,200 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bellway from GBX 3,476 to GBX 3,461 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 19th.

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Bellway Stock Performance

LON:BWY opened at GBX 1,914 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,463.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,578.64. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,763 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 5.26.

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 91.20 EPS for the quarter. Bellway had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 4.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bellway will post 159.0741715 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bellway

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Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

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