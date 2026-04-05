Banana For Scale Price Down 11.3% Over Last Week (BANANAS31)

Banana For Scale (BANANAS31) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. During the last week, Banana For Scale has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. Banana For Scale has a market capitalization of $115.83 million and $17.94 million worth of Banana For Scale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banana For Scale token can now be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Banana For Scale alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,799.43 or 0.99657002 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,658.46 or 0.99672823 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Banana For Scale Profile

Banana For Scale launched on November 14th, 2024. Banana For Scale’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Banana For Scale’s official Twitter account is @bananas31_bsc. Banana For Scale’s official website is bananaforscale.ai.

Buying and Selling Banana For Scale

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana For Scale (BANANAS31) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Banana For Scale has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Banana For Scale is 0.01222571 USD and is down -4.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $16,069,581.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://bananaforscale.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana For Scale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banana For Scale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banana For Scale using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banana For Scale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banana For Scale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.