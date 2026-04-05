B3 (Base) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (B3)

B3 (Base) (B3) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. B3 (Base) has a market capitalization of $6.41 million and $2.17 million worth of B3 (Base) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One B3 (Base) token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, B3 (Base) has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,799.43 or 0.99657002 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,658.46 or 0.99672823 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

B3 (Base) Profile

B3 (Base)’s launch date was February 9th, 2025. B3 (Base)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,292,670,212 tokens. The official website for B3 (Base) is b3.fun. B3 (Base)’s official Twitter account is @b3dotfun.

B3 (Base) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “B3 (Base) (B3) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Base platform. B3 (Base) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 44,856,041,667 in circulation. The last known price of B3 (Base) is 0.00029103 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $1,903,626.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://b3.fun/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as B3 (Base) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade B3 (Base) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase B3 (Base) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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