Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

AUTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st.

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Autolus Therapeutics Price Performance

AUTL stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $375.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.04. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $24.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.92 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 99.05% and a negative net margin of 381.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mak Capital One LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 53.5% during the third quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 26,017,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062,518 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 10.5% during the second quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,660,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 17.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 617,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 92,300 shares during the period. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company leverages proprietary technologies to engineer autologous T cells that target and eradicate tumor cells, with the aim of improving safety, efficacy and durability over existing cell therapies. Its R&D platform integrates antigen receptor design, gene editing and manufacturing optimization to generate candidates tailored for specific hematologic malignancies and solid tumor indications.

The company’s leading pipeline candidates include AUTO1, an optimized CD19-targeted CAR-T therapy for relapsed or refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and AUTO3, a dual-targeted CD19/22 CAR-T program in development for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

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