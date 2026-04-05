Analysts Set Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) PT at $215.44

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.4444.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th.

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Ryder System Stock Performance

NYSE:R opened at $206.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.75. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $125.54 and a 1-year high of $230.38.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.07). Ryder System had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.41%.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In related news, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 10,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.16, for a total transaction of $2,212,354.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 23,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,172.64. This represents a 30.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 12,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.65, for a total value of $2,786,362.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,074 shares in the company, valued at $7,330,852.10. This trade represents a 27.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 130,673 shares of company stock worth $28,233,471 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $2,282,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth $1,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company’s Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

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