Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Insider Sells $2,481,078.77 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total value of $2,481,078.77. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,293,309.12. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Kent Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, February 17th, John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $14,341,182.30.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $295.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $349.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $309.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.59.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $333.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Alphabet from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price (up from $346.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

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Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Further Reading

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