6,532 Shares in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO Acquired by Myriad Asset Management US LP

Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Myriad Asset Management US LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 71.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,130,000. CW Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $18,182,000.

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Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $101.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.77 and its 200-day moving average is $101.55. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $109.76.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.2621 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

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