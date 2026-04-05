231,651 Shares in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 231,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,375,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.20% of Henry Schein at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at about $20,631,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 91.8% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 20,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,987 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth $14,158,000. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $2,981,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Henry Schein by 230.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 310,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,658,000 after purchasing an additional 216,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.58.

Henry Schein Price Performance

HSIC opened at $73.94 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.38.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 43,812 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total transaction of $3,562,353.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 383,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,207,021.93. This trade represents a 10.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $224,562.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,563.20. The trade was a 15.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,911 shares of company stock worth $8,574,982. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

See Also

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