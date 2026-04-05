1,804,357 Shares in Endeavour Silver Corporation $EXK Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,804,357 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,146,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.61% of Endeavour Silver as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,902,392 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,563 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459,831 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,365 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1,631.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,305,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,768 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 200.0% during the third quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth $20,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

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Endeavour Silver Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.38. Endeavour Silver Corporation has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $15.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Free Report ) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 27.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $172.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.99 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corporation will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXK shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

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Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp. is a Vancouver-based precious metals mining company focused on the acquisition, development and operation of silver and gold properties in Mexico. Publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EXK, the company has positioned itself as a mid-tier producer with a portfolio of high-grade, operating mines and exploration assets in key mineral belts.

Endeavour Silver’s core business activities revolve around four principal underground mines located in the states of Durango, Zacatecas, Guanajuato and Jalisco.

Further Reading

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