12,480 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG Bought by Stewardship Concepts Financial Services LLC

Stewardship Concepts Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Stewardship Concepts Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,394,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,875,000 after purchasing an additional 45,989 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,982,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,764,000 after purchasing an additional 754,395 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,914,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,342,000 after buying an additional 61,348 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,769,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,781,000 after buying an additional 402,591 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,645,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,451,000 after buying an additional 52,840 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $99.26 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.65 and a one year high of $109.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.94. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

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