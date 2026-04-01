Zhihu Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:ZH) Short Interest Up 19.9% in March

Zhihu Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,127,389 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the February 26th total of 940,021 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,328 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZH shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Zhihu in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Zhihu Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZH traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.85. 597,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,939. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $250.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.26. Zhihu has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $5.55.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 7.18%.The business had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zhihu stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Zhihu Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:ZH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zhihu

(Get Free Report)

Zhihu is China’s leading online question-and-answer platform, providing a space where users can ask questions, share knowledge, and engage with content across science, technology, business, culture, and lifestyle. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Beijing, Zhihu has cultivated a community-driven environment that emphasizes credible, in-depth answers from experts, professionals, and enthusiasts.

The company’s core service revolves around its Q&A platform, enabling registered users to post questions and receive comprehensive responses.

Further Reading

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