Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Announces Earnings Results

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.88) by $6.42, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $12.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 606.64% and a negative return on equity of 232.69%.
Here are the key takeaways from Workhorse Group’s conference call:
- The merger with Motiv closed in December 2025, creating a combined medium‑duty OEM with >1,100 vehicles deployed and 20 million real‑world miles across customers that include 10 of North America’s largest fleets, with documented repeat purchases.
- Management is targeting $20 million in annualized cost synergies by the end of 2026 and has already introduced a lower‑cost W5‑6 configuration as the first tangible pass‑through of those savings to customers.
- The Union City, Indiana plant has capacity for >5,000 vehicles per year with minimal additional CapEx, and management says reaching roughly 2,500 units/year (~1% market share) would support cash‑flow breakeven by the end of 2028.
- Financial performance remains challenged — Q4 2025 gross margin was negative (−$5.7M), operating loss was $20.1 million, and net loss was $23.7 million, including merger‑related charges.
- Liquidity is constrained with $12.9 million in cash at year‑end and management is actively pursuing additional financing despite access to a $40 million customer order lending facility that was unused at year‑end.
Workhorse Group Trading Up 3.1%
NASDAQ:WKHS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.58. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $67.32.
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Workhorse Group Company Profile
Workhorse Group Inc is a U.S.-based technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles and drone-integrated delivery solutions. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Loveland, Ohio, Workhorse focuses on last-mile delivery, combining electric powertrain systems, advanced telematics and proprietary composite bodies to address the growing demand for sustainable logistics fleets.
The company’s core product lineup includes the N-GEN™ chassis, a modular electric vehicle platform available in Class 3–5 configurations, and the C-1000™ all-electric delivery van.
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