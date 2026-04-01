Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Announces Earnings Results

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.88) by $6.42, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $12.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 606.64% and a negative return on equity of 232.69%.

Here are the key takeaways from Workhorse Group’s conference call:

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The merger with Motiv closed in December 2025, creating a combined medium‑duty OEM with >1,100 vehicles deployed and 20 million real‑world miles across customers that include 10 of North America’s largest fleets, with documented repeat purchases.

across customers that include 10 of North America’s largest fleets, with documented repeat purchases. Management is targeting $20 million in annualized cost synergies by the end of 2026 and has already introduced a lower‑cost W5‑6 configuration as the first tangible pass‑through of those savings to customers.

in annualized cost synergies by the end of 2026 and has already introduced a lower‑cost W5‑6 configuration as the first tangible pass‑through of those savings to customers. The Union City, Indiana plant has capacity for >5,000 vehicles per year with minimal additional CapEx, and management says reaching roughly 2,500 units/year (~1% market share) would support cash‑flow breakeven by the end of 2028.

Financial performance remains challenged — Q4 2025 gross margin was negative (−$5.7M), operating loss was $20.1 million , and net loss was $23.7 million , including merger‑related charges.

, and net loss was , including merger‑related charges. Liquidity is constrained with $12.9 million in cash at year‑end and management is actively pursuing additional financing despite access to a $40 million customer order lending facility that was unused at year‑end.

Workhorse Group Trading Up 3.1%

NASDAQ:WKHS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.58. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $67.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Workhorse Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Workhorse Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Workhorse Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WKHS Free Report ) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Workhorse Group worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

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Workhorse Group Inc is a U.S.-based technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles and drone-integrated delivery solutions. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Loveland, Ohio, Workhorse focuses on last-mile delivery, combining electric powertrain systems, advanced telematics and proprietary composite bodies to address the growing demand for sustainable logistics fleets.

The company’s core product lineup includes the N-GEN™ chassis, a modular electric vehicle platform available in Class 3–5 configurations, and the C-1000™ all-electric delivery van.

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