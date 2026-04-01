Tevogen Bio (NASDAQ:TVGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.02 EPS

Tevogen Bio (NASDAQ:TVGN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($2.02), FiscalAI reports.

Tevogen Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:TVGN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 37,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -0.76. Tevogen Bio has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $75.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.03.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tevogen Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tevogen Bio by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tevogen Bio by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 173,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 130,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tevogen Bio by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 152,572 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TVGN. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tevogen Bio to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tevogen Bio in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, D. Boral Capital downgraded shares of Tevogen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $100.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TVGN

About Tevogen Bio

(Get Free Report)

Tevogen Bio plc (NASDAQ:TVGN) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing personalized natural killer (NK) cell immunotherapies for oncology and severe viral diseases. Leveraging proprietary induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) and donor-derived NK cell platforms, Tevogen Bio aims to create off-the-shelf cell therapy products that offer scalable and cost-efficient treatment options. The company’s lead candidate, TVGN-484, is an allogeneic NK cell therapy in clinical trials for relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

In addition to its lead program in AML, Tevogen Bio’s pipeline includes preclinical NK cell candidates directed against hematological malignancies, solid tumors and viral infections.

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