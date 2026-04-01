State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Short Interest Update

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,295,501 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the February 26th total of 5,516,313 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,322,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of State Street from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Loop Capital set a $144.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of State Street from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.83.

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State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,270,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,767. State Street has a 1-year low of $72.81 and a 1-year high of $137.05. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.85.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. State Street had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that State Street will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.32, for a total value of $2,001,552.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,059.84. This trade represents a 22.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the third quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 166.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation is a global financial services company that provides a range of investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading services to institutional investors. Its principal activities include custody and fund administration, securities lending, performance and risk analytics, trading and execution services, and foreign exchange. The company also offers investment management through State Street Global Advisors, a major provider of exchange-traded funds and institutional investment strategies.

State Street serves a broad client base of asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, endowments, and other institutions across North America, Europe, Asia and other global markets.

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