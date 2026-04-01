Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Announces Earnings Results

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.43, FiscalAI reports.

Soligenix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNGX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.18. 201,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,732. Soligenix has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNGX. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Soligenix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Soligenix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Soligenix in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Soligenix in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Soligenix in the third quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Soligenix in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Soligenix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNGX

Soligenix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soligenix, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing vaccines and therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in rare diseases and biodefense. The company leverages proprietary technologies to create novel vaccine adjuvants, small‐molecule innate defense regulators and photodynamic therapies aimed at improving patient outcomes in orphan indications and protecting public health against biological threats.

The company’s pipeline is organized into two core divisions.

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