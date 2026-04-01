Short Interest in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Declines By 16.7%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,368,629 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 26th total of 11,249,451 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,279,615 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PUMP. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ProPetro in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProPetro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPetro

ProPetro Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ProPetro by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 735,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 226,914 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in ProPetro by 16,264.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 27,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 26,837 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 3.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 21,519 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PUMP traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.41. 4,136,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,129,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,440.80 and a beta of 0.70. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $289.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.90 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 0.10%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ProPetro will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Company Profile

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ProPetro Holding Corp is a publicly traded oilfield services company that specializes in hydraulic fracturing and well completion solutions for exploration and production operators. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company delivers a comprehensive suite of pressure pumping services designed to optimize reservoir stimulation and enhance hydrocarbon recovery. Its integrated approach encompasses well design, proppant selection, fluid systems and pressure management to support clients’ development targets across unconventional plays.

The company’s core offerings include high-pressure fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, acidizing and flowback services, all supported by in-house logistics and digital monitoring tools.

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