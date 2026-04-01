Short Interest in Omada Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMDA) Drops By 21.0%

Omada Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,843,612 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the February 26th total of 3,600,814 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,204,266 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omada Health news, CFO Steven L. Cook sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $26,262.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 200,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,137.28. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sean P. Duffy sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $58,263.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 117,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,355.32. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 277,222 shares of company stock worth $4,330,695 in the last 90 days.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omada Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Omada Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omada Health in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omada Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Omada Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Omada Health during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OMDA shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Omada Health in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Omada Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Omada Health from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Omada Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Omada Health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Omada Health

Omada Health Stock Up 4.3%

OMDA traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.57. 1,273,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.62 million and a PE ratio of -73.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $17.55. Omada Health has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $28.40.

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $75.85 million during the quarter.

Omada Health Company Profile

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Omada Health is a digital health company that specializes in the prevention and management of chronic conditions through personalized, technology-driven programs. The company’s platform combines data analytics, behavioral science and human coaching to support individuals at risk for or living with conditions such as prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, hypertension and musculoskeletal disorders. Participants access the program via a mobile app or web portal, where they receive tailored curriculum, feedback on health metrics and ongoing virtual coaching.

In addition to its core disease-management offerings, Omada Health has expanded its services to include mental health support and digital therapeutics for weight management.

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