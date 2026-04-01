Short Interest in Inv Vk Mun Tr (NYSE:VKQ) Increases By 23.6%

Inv Vk Mun Tr (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 88,934 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the February 26th total of 71,954 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,729 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inv Vk Mun Tr

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Inv Vk Mun Tr in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Inv Vk Mun Tr in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inv Vk Mun Tr in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

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Inv Vk Mun Tr Stock Performance

Shares of VKQ traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $9.52. 406,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,365. Inv Vk Mun Tr has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69.

Inv Vk Mun Tr Dividend Announcement

About Inv Vk Mun Tr

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: VKQ) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in municipal securities, including general obligation and revenue bonds issued by U.S. states, municipalities, counties and territories. As a tax-advantaged vehicle, the trust offers investors access to the municipal bond market through a diversified portfolio managed by seasoned fixed income professionals.

The trust generally allocates at least 80% of its assets to investment-grade municipal securities, although it may invest in lower-rated obligations when deemed appropriate by its management team.

Further Reading

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