Short Interest in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Increases By 18.0%

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,715,066 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the February 26th total of 5,690,721 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,830,224 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $55.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $64.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBIN. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 95,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 40,898 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 97,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 52,598 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 840,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,864,000 after acquiring an additional 528,237 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the third quarter worth $12,287,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 9.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,165,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,992,000 after purchasing an additional 97,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBIN traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,303,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,630. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.650 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

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Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE: FBIN), formerly known as Fortune Brands Home & Security, is a global leader in water innovations, specializing in the design, manufacturing and marketing of plumbing fixtures, fittings and related products. Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, the company leverages two iconic brands—Moen and House of Rohl—to deliver high-quality kitchen and bathroom solutions across residential and commercial markets. With a focus on performance, reliability and aesthetic design, FBIN’s portfolio spans faucets, showerheads, accessories and water filtration systems.

The company’s products are sold through a diversified network of retail partners, wholesale distributors and online channels across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

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