Short Interest in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) Rises By 23.7%

CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 541,775 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the February 26th total of 438,101 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,682 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CTS in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, CTS currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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CTS Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of CTS stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,694. CTS has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $59.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average of $45.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.30.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $137.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.86 million. CTS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 12.07%.CTS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.450 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. CTS’s payout ratio is 7.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTS

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTS. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in CTS by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CTS by 11.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CTS by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 11,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) is a global manufacturer and supplier of electronic components and sensors, headquartered in Lisle, Illinois. Established in 1896 as the Chicago Telephone Supply Company, the firm has evolved over more than a century to become a diversified provider of high-precision products for a wide range of end markets.

The company’s core business encompasses the design, development and production of sensors and actuators, frequency control devices such as quartz crystals and filters, multilayer ceramic capacitors, and inductive components.

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