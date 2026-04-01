Short Interest in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Drops By 22.0%

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,540,601 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the February 26th total of 1,975,172 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 459,785 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings raised American Financial Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on American Financial Group from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.25.

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American Financial Group Stock Up 0.3%

AFG traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $127.49. The company had a trading volume of 495,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,091. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.69. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $114.73 and a 52-week high of $150.02.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.47. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 10.30%.The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total transaction of $222,343.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,160.10. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: AFG) is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. Through its flagship subsidiary, Great American Insurance Company, the firm underwrites a broad range of specialty insurance products for commercial and industrial clients, including inland marine, excess and surplus lines, executive liability, and environmental liability coverage. In addition, American Financial Group offers supplemental accident and health insurance and assumes reinsurance risks from other insurers, helping to diversify its underwriting portfolio.

The company traces its roots to 1946, when it was founded by Carl Lindner, Sr.

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