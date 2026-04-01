RH (NYSE:RH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.71 EPS

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.71), Briefing.com reports. RH had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 161.72%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from RH’s conference call:

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FY2025 results beat peers with 8% revenue growth (two‑year +15%), $597M adjusted EBITDA (17.3% margin) and $252M free cash flow versus negative in 2024.

FY2025 results beat peers with (two‑year +15%), (17.3% margin) and versus negative in 2024. Management says 2025 was a peak investment year (≈$289M adjusted CapEx plus $37M in brand acquisitions), producing near‑term margin pressure and a conservative 2026 revenue guide of 4%–8% and adj. EBITDA 14%–16%.

Management says 2025 was a (≈$289M adjusted CapEx plus $37M in brand acquisitions), producing near‑term margin pressure and a conservative 2026 revenue guide of 4%–8% and adj. EBITDA 14%–16%. RH is launching RH Estates (mid‑May source book) with RH Bespoke and RH Couture after acquiring Michael Taylor, Formations and Dennis & Leen, targeting traditional luxury homes and an initial roll‑out into ~30–40 flagship galleries.

RH is launching (mid‑May source book) with RH Bespoke and RH Couture after acquiring Michael Taylor, Formations and Dennis & Leen, targeting traditional luxury homes and an initial roll‑out into ~30–40 flagship galleries. The company is doubling down on a physical‑first global strategy—flagship openings in Paris, Milan and London, immersive galleries and restaurants (26 today, 40 by 2027), plus new lower‑capex formats (Design Compounds, ecosystems) to scale toward a ~$2B North American expansion opportunity.

The company is doubling down on a physical‑first global strategy—flagship openings in Paris, Milan and London, immersive galleries and restaurants (26 today, 40 by 2027), plus new lower‑capex formats (Design Compounds, ecosystems) to scale toward a ~$2B North American expansion opportunity. Tariffs and supply‑chain resourcing have meaningfully pressured margins and caused back‑order drag (notably metal outdoor, lighting, rugs and furniture); Q4 tariff impact was ~190bp and near‑term tariff uncertainty remains.

RH Price Performance

Shares of RH stock traded up $7.96 on Tuesday, reaching $139.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,903,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,021. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.82 and its 200 day moving average is $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.14. RH has a one year low of $123.03 and a one year high of $257.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 944.39.

RH News Roundup

Insiders Place Their Bets

Here are the key news stories impacting RH this week:

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,254 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $495,880.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,640. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total transaction of $905,940.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 18,654 shares of company stock worth $2,861,468 in the last 90 days. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RH

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of RH by 90.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in RH by 16,050.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RH. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on RH from $235.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of RH from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.07.

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About RH

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RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH’s product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

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