RH (NYSE:RH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.71 EPS

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.71), Briefing.com reports. RH had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 161.72%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share.
Here are the key takeaways from RH’s conference call:
- FY2025 results beat peers with 8% revenue growth (two‑year +15%), $597M adjusted EBITDA (17.3% margin) and $252M free cash flow versus negative in 2024.
- Management says 2025 was a peak investment year (≈$289M adjusted CapEx plus $37M in brand acquisitions), producing near‑term margin pressure and a conservative 2026 revenue guide of 4%–8% and adj. EBITDA 14%–16%.
- RH is launching RH Estates (mid‑May source book) with RH Bespoke and RH Couture after acquiring Michael Taylor, Formations and Dennis & Leen, targeting traditional luxury homes and an initial roll‑out into ~30–40 flagship galleries.
- The company is doubling down on a physical‑first global strategy—flagship openings in Paris, Milan and London, immersive galleries and restaurants (26 today, 40 by 2027), plus new lower‑capex formats (Design Compounds, ecosystems) to scale toward a ~$2B North American expansion opportunity.
- Tariffs and supply‑chain resourcing have meaningfully pressured margins and caused back‑order drag (notably metal outdoor, lighting, rugs and furniture); Q4 tariff impact was ~190bp and near‑term tariff uncertainty remains.
RH Price Performance
Shares of RH stock traded up $7.96 on Tuesday, reaching $139.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,903,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,021. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.82 and its 200 day moving average is $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.14. RH has a one year low of $123.03 and a one year high of $257.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 944.39.
RH News Roundup
- Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen kept a “buy” rating on RH while lowering its price target from $265 to $200, signaling continued analyst conviction in RH’s longer-term upside even after the recent weakness. TD Cowen Price Target Note
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary suggests month‑end/quarter‑start buying lifted stocks, which likely helped RH today as some investors stepped in ahead of the new quarter. Month of March Goes Out Like a Bull
- Neutral Sentiment: RH posted its official fourth-quarter and FY2025 results and released an investor presentation and CEO video; the filing/webcast provides management commentary and the full financial detail investors will parse for guidance and margins. RH Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage on RH leadership changes frames shifts toward manufacturing and real‑estate strategy — these are strategic factors that affect longer‑term margins and valuation but are less likely to move the stock intraday than earnings/guidance. RH Leadership Changes Highlight Manufacturing, Real Estate And Valuation Story
- Negative Sentiment: RH missed Q4 earnings estimates: EPS $1.53 vs. the Zacks consensus $2.21, a clear earnings shortfall that weighs on near‑term sentiment and valuation expectations. RH (RH) Lags Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Media coverage emphasizes the earnings miss and the stock’s sharp reaction; Benzinga details the Q4 shortfall and market reaction, which can drive additional selling pressure or volatility. RH Stock Tanks After Q4 Results Miss Estimates: Details
- Negative Sentiment: Management cited tariff and weather impacts and now expects first‑quarter revenue to decline 2%–4%, a near‑term revenue headwind that increases downside risk for the upcoming quarter. RH Reports Tariff, Weather Impacts in Fourth Quarter, Projects First-Quarter Revenue Decline
- Negative Sentiment: Short interest in RH rose ~28% in March, which can exacerbate moves in either direction (covering can fuel rallies; sustained pressure can signal bearish positioning). RH (NYSE:RH) Short Interest Up 28.3% in March
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,254 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $495,880.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,640. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total transaction of $905,940.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 18,654 shares of company stock worth $2,861,468 in the last 90 days. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of RH
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of RH by 90.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in RH by 16,050.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RH. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on RH from $235.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of RH from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.07.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RH
About RH
RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH’s product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.
Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.
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